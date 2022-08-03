Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – There are fears of a possible World War 3 after a top Russian Senator pledged that his country will come to China’s aid if there is escalation with the US over Taiwan

Speaking after tensions in the region rose following the visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Vladimir Dzhabarov said he sees “no grounds to refuse to help China.”

In his role as first deputy chairman of the international committee in Russia ’s Federation Council, he said he hopes help for China would be “a two-way movement” as Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

He said;

“It means that we should have some benefits from this cooperation.

“I am convinced that in this case China hopes for a certain assistance from Russia.”

Also alluding to the possibility of a Chinese confrontation with the US, the Putin ally insisted China was behaving in a “restrained manner” and that he is convinced it will be difficult for them to go toe-to-toe with the US without support from Russia.

Taiwan which is an Asian Island, brands itself the Republic of China (ROC), is where the nationalist party fled to after the CCP took control in 1949 following a civil war.

Away from the authoritarian communist rule on the mainland, Taiwan is now a self-governed democracy with a military of its own after years of reform and an economic boom.

While only a handful of countries formally recognise it, to do so would mean breaking diplomatic ties with China, most Western countries have unofficial and informal relations with it.