Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 25 August 2022 – A hunk playboy from Roysambu known as Bendoie is trending after he leaked photos cozying up with different women.
Word has it that sex-starved ladies pay him to satisfy their sexual thirst.
He works in a tattoo parlour where he gets to meet different women and is also a student at Kenyatta University.
He also leaked messages of ladies who have sought his sex services praising his bedroom prowess.
In one of the leaked messages, a lady is seen asking him how much he charges for sex.
She got his phone number from a friend who had sought his sex services.
And in another message, a lady tells him how she misses his services.
Another lady begs for a chance to taste his big ‘cassava’.
Below are photos of the playboy and some of the ladies he has chewed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>