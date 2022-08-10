Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Actress Rosario Dawson has reportedly moved on six months after her split from New Jersey Senator, Cory Booker.

The Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, by sharing a video of them on Instagram laughing and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

In the short clip, the pair are seen making silly faces before the Nigerian poet told the actress he loved her, which she lovingly repeated back.

Fans filled her comments section with heart emojis and the clip even caught the eye of Rosario’s ex, New Jersey SenatorCory Booker, who “liked” the video on Instagram.

Rosario’s post comes just six months after a source confirmed to E! News that she and the 53-year-old Democrat split after two years of dating. The Seven Pounds actress and the lawmaker first met in 2018 at a political fundraiser and while sparks didn’t immediately fly, the pair reconnected months later.