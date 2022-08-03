Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila are still enjoying their marriage despite facing harsh criticism from the public due to the huge age gap.

The romantic singer shared a video on Tik-Tok goofing around with Esther in the house as they enjoyed some sumptuous food.

She fed his wife like a baby, prompting her to blush.

They were just chilling indoors for the weekend and looking at Esther, she looks genuinely happy.

Watch the video.

