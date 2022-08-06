Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Robert Lewandowski has been presented as the new Barcelona No.9 following a €50 million transfer from Bayern Munich.

The Polish striker was introduced to thousands of fans at Nou Camp on Friday morning August 5, wearing the iconic jersey he inherited from Memphis Depay, who is being strongly linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

Good Morning Culers,” Lewandowski began in Catalan, which went down well with the crowd.

“I am very happy to be here, thank you!” he continued.

“I heard that Barcelona wanted to sign me, and that was a sign that maybe now is the perfect timing to go to Barcelona, go to LaLiga. I know that I can still play for a few years on the top high level and that’s why I decided to go to Barcelona. I’m very happy to be part of this team,” Lewandowski remarked.

The forward, who scored 238 Bundesliga goals in 253 games for Bayern, then dazzled the fans with some fancy kick-ups. Lewandowski, 33, signed a four-year contract with a release clause set at €500 million after departing Bayern Munich for £42.5 million.