Monday, 01 August 2022 – Two rogue Uber drivers parked their cars along a busy road in Nairobi and confronted each other, leading to a fight.

While it is not clear what led to the scuffle, the drivers were seen exchanging kicks and blows.

According to those who witnessed the incident, the drivers were ferrying passengers.

“Nairobi road rage these days, even Uber drivers with passengers,” a Twitter user captioned the dramatic video.

Watch it below.

