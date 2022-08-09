Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Rita Ora has tied the knot with ‘Thor’ director, Taika Waititi.

The singer and the Hollywood director got married in an intimate ceremony in London.

Rita will now go by the name Mrs Waititi-Ora.

A source told The Sun: “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.

Rita uploaded a photo of her man enjoying a glass of wine in the sun over the weekend. She made sure to cover his wedding ring finger with a caption.

Her sister also uploaded a similar photo revealing Taika with a silver ring on his left hand.

Rita and Taika have been dating for a year and a half after growing close while she was in Australia working as a coach on TV singing show The Voice.