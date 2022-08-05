Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has run to the International Criminal Court (ICC) seeking help.

Speaking in Kerugoya yesterday, Gachagua wants The Hague-based court to monitor activities in the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

He stated that he wants the ICC prosecutor to put Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on his radar.

He alleged that Kibicho was inciting communities against each other in the Rift Valley in a bid to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s vote.

“We want to invite the prosecutor of the ICC to carefully watch Kibicho because he wants to cause violence in the Rift Valley. We will not go back to where we were in 2007.”

“The peace that was brokered by Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to reign once the DP and I take over office,” Gachagua reiterated.

The Mathira legislator alleged that the PS, working together with the National Intelligence Service (NIS), had hatched a plan to reduce the UDA vote in the region.

“You want to burn houses of our people so that they come back home out of fear, I want to let you know that we are putting you on notice, you are a potential visitor to the ICC,” he said.

Gachagua insisted that Kibicho was using Chiefs in the region to campaign for Azimio candidate, Raila Odinga, but asked him to retire without making enemies in his backyard.

His comments come a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, dismissed claims that officers attached to his Ministry were behind the inflammatory leaflets circulating in the Rift Valley.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.