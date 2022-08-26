Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has warned Raila Odinga of a humiliating defeat if the Supreme Court nullifies the presidential election.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri yesterday, Rigathi exuded confidence that they would win in case a repeat election was ordered by the Supreme Court.

However, Rigathi cautioned Odinga that if the Supreme Court upheld their win, the former Prime Minister should quit politics because there wouldn’t be another handshake like the one witnessed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

“Once a decision is made by the Supreme Court to uphold this election, I am calling upon Raila Odinga to quit politics because there will be no handshake or illegal swearing-in this time round,” Gachagua affirmed.

At the same time, Gachagua congratulated Kahiga for successfully defending his seat on a UDA ticket.

“Congratulations are in order Mwalimu! I am happy to have attended the inauguration of Mwalimu Edward Mutahi Kahiga as the 4th Governor of Nyeri County, the land of heroes — where I was born and raised.”

“I wish to thank all elected leaders from Nyeri County. Their 100% attendance was the epitome of our recognition of Governor Kahiga’s leadership and our acceptance that we all submit to his role as the first among equals in the county,” he stated.

While campaigning in Mombasa County, Raila urged the Supreme Court to declare him the winner of the August 9 polls instead of calling for a fresh election because from the evidence he has adduced before the court, he won the election but William Ruto colluded with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to deny him the victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.