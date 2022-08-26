Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has blamed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the delayed drop in maize flour prices.

During the swearing-in of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Rigathi lamented that Raila’s petition challenging the presidential election results was limiting the new government’s powers.

“If it was not for Raila who went to the Supreme Court to nullify our win, we would have lowered maize flour prices,” Rigathi stated.

He noted that the price of fertilizer would also have been dropped from Ksh7,000 to Ksh2,500 if the petition was non-existent.

Kenya Kwanza alliance promised to ease the cost of living through a raft of austerity measures.

During the launch of their manifesto, Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua vowed to overhaul the economy by implementing the bottom-up model.

Recalling his tribulations in the hands of the Jubilee Government, the ex-Mathira MP stated it was ironic that the same police officials who arrested him are now mandated to guard him.

“Police were summoned and commanded to wrongfully accuse so I can rot in Kamiti prison. Thank God because today I am the deputy president,” he explained.

He extended his gratitude to the people of Nyeri for rallying behind president-elect William Ruto who got 83.37% against Raila’s 15.92% of the total votes.

“He added that the country now respected the region more for keeping its promise.

“I lack words to express how much your actions mean to me. You heeded my request to vote-in UDA candidates may God bless you,” he stated.

Rigathi reiterated that outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta was duped about the popularity of Raila Odinga in the Mt. Kenya region.

“I went to my friend Uhuru Kenyatta and told him he was being lied to by those around him. I reminded him that Mt. Kenya has a promise to Ruto,” Rigathi explained.

