Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of being used by the Deep State to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s votes in Mt. Kenya ahead of the Tuesday General Election.

Speaking during a rally in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, yesterday, Gachagua accused Kibicho of targeting the youth in Mt. Kenya in a new plot to undermine Ruto’s vote in the region.

He alleged that the PS intended to ensure an endless supply of alcohol in the region in the days leading to the election to compromise the voter turnout.

“You own the majority of depots in the region and have instructed the police to ensure a 24-hour supply of alcohol so that our youth are not sober,” Gachagua alleged

At the same time, the Mathira Member of Parliament publicly turned down an invitation by Kibicho to have a sit down so as to iron out their differences, which have in the past days, resulted in open verbal altercations.

Gachagua maintained that his reservations on the PS were based on his engagement in raw deals to the detriment of the people of Mount Kenya.

“I saw you requesting to have a discussion with me on the allegations over a drink, I am a teetotaler, I do not take alcohol. Kibicho, you sabotaged the region’s economy.”

“You ensured that you chased all of us who supported the president including Ruto, Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen, Kimani Ichung’wah, and replaced them with drunkards like David Murathe and Francis Atwoli and that is why the economy has deteriorated,” he alleged.

His claims come against UDA’s allegations that the PS and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, were using state officers to incite communities in the Rift Valley and buy identification cards.

However, Kibicho has not taken the jabs thrown by Gachagua lying down and clapped back at the DP hopeful, terming him not only a sick man but also a pathological liar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.