Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Responsible Gambling Tools For Kenyan Players

Right now, gambling in Kenya is more popular than ever before. As you can assume, the trend is going up fast and strong. But we also need to know that with an increase in online gambling, issues can become more common. That’s why Kenyan players need solutions that will keep them safe and make gambling responsible. Luckily there are a lot of them which may remind some of us on GamStop. Here are the best alternatives.

Gamban

Gamban has been promoted at numerous casinos in Kenya and all around the world. On the other hand, some non UK casinos and gambling sites at https://casinogap.org/non-uk-casinos/ may not be blocked. This already means a lot and makes the app suitable, worthy and appealing. It works in the same way as many other tools here. You will install the app and it will block access to online casinos. You cannot gamble and you cannot bypass the limit. There is no way to do this so don’t look for one. In addition, the app has been with us since 2015 and it is one of the best-known and most commonly used options on this list.

You can install the app on Android, Windows, iOS, Mac, and Linux. Setting up the process is fast, simple and something you can do in 2 minutes. We especially like the fact that the app will keep track of new gambling sites and block them as soon as possible. This does work well and it is something that can make a massive difference.

BetBlocker

It has been one of the best-rated application blockers and probably the most interesting option you can use. First of all, it has over 80.000 websites in the database. This means that all of these sites will be blocked once you activate the app and want to visit a gambling site. In simple terms, you won’t be able to gamble, period. In addition, over 1500 apps are blocked as well.

The second thing Kenyan gamblers will like and appreciate is the fact there is no need to create an account. You can install the app, configure it, and you are done. Immediately after all gambling sites in Kenya are blocked. The app runs on all operating systems so there are no issues. It has a simple and modern user interface.

Betfilter

The tool was released in 2008 and today it is one of the most commonly used options Kenyan gamblers have at their disposal. The app is simple. You will download, it, install it and configure it. You can choose how long the app will remain active. After that, gambling becomes impossible. There is no need to look for a way to bypass it. This is not possible. The app works in the background and allows you to use it without even knowing it is there. You won’t access the site when you like and this is the only way you can tell the app is active.

There are no ads here which is always a good thing. The shortest self-exclusion you can use is 6 months which is ideal for players who are worried about their future and want to distance themselves for a short period of time. If you already have a gambling addiction or something similar, you will choose a longer self-exclusion.

Net Nanny

The app has been with us since 1993 which is impressive and is a great alternative to GamStop services. It is one of a kind app that is loaded with different features, options and so much more. The app runs on Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, Blackberry OS and so much more. In other words, it can be installed on any smartphone, tablet, or computer where you want to use it. The main option here is to block gambling sites and sites with adult content or anything similar.

The app has parental controls as well and these are strong. Here you can find features that will locate the device at any given moment, control screen time, and also offer social media security. There are a lot of different options here that will work and can be more than just effective. As you were able to see this app is ideal for parents as well but can be used for gamblers with addiction.

Conclusion

Kenyan players can use all of these apps and methods if they like. But, there is usually no need to do that. You can install just one and go with it. These apps are designed by experts and they are not something you can easily bypass, remove, or anything similar. What this means is that the apps will remain active as long as needed and there is no way around it. This also means that once you are better and you are ready to gamble again, you will be able to do that. Your only mission is to find the app that looks and works just as you want it.