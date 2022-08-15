Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Officer – Social Science

Location:

Nairobi

JOB PURPOSE:

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is one of the leading research centres in Africa. The Programme engages in a wide range of research on the main causes of ill health in Africa.

In addition, KWTRP has a strong commitment towards developing local research leadership.

The department under which this position falls focuses on Health Policy and Systems Research, contributing to research focused on health services, economics, policy and on the management environment of health facilities.The IMPLEMENT-CVD project is funded by UKRI and is a partnership with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), UK. LSHTM is a world-leading centre for research and postgraduate education in public and global health. LSHTM’s mission is to improve health and health equity in the UK and worldwide; working in partnership to achieve excellence in public and global health research, education and translation of knowledge into policy and practice.

The goal of the IMPLEMENT-CVD project is to improve implementation of fixed dose combination therapies (FDCs) for hypertension and cardiovascular disease (CVD). This post is for Phase 1 of the project. The general objective of Phase 1 is to create a better understanding of the health systems factors involved in hypertension and CVD treatment in Kenya and how they interact to affect implementation of FDCs, and to co-develop strategies to improve implementation. These strategies will then be piloted and evaluated in Phase 2.

The project is seeking a Qualitative Research Officer for Phase 1 to primarily support activities related to the qualitative component of the study which looks at the experiences of patients, caregivers, health workers and policy stakeholders in relation to CVD and hypertension health care and drug treatment, and their perspectives on fixed dose combination therapy. This component will involve project co-ordination and data collection in Kiambu County. Working closely under the supervision of a team of multi-disciplinary researchers at KWTRP and LSHTM, the Research Officer will be responsible for co-ordinating and conducting data collection with patients, caregivers and health workers, and contributing to qualitative data analysis. The Research Officer will also provide support to convening 2-3 stakeholder workshops and will contribute to outputs from the study including policy briefs and peer-reviewed academic papers. They will be part of a study team of approximately 4 researchers from KWTRP and LSHTM who will collaborate with several study partners or advisors in the UK, Kenya, Australia and the United States

Description:

REPORTS TO: Study PI and Study Supervisor.

DIRECT REPORTS: None

INDIRECT REPORTS: None

BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY: Responsible for allocated hardware and software

Duties & Responsibilities

Under the direction of supervisor to:

Co-ordinate and conduct qualitative data collection with patients, care-givers, health workers and pharmacists in Kiambu County.

Co-ordinate qualitative data management including transcription, translation and storage,

Undertake qualitative analysis with appropriate support and appropriately document these analyses

Develop written reports on the analyses conducted and their interpretation

Develop peer-reviewed manuscript quality reports for submission for publication

Support the day-to-day management of the project including through co-ordination with stakeholders at local, regional and national level.

Support stake-holder meetings with project participants, local, regional and national governments and key stakeholders.

To provide support in analysis to less experienced research staff / interns / collaborators, if opportunities arise.

To support retrieval and review of policy documents and secondary data

And any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Criteria

Recognised Postgraduate qualification (Masters) relevant to the field of global health and/or Public Health, Health Systems Management, Sociology, Anthropology or an equivalent

At least 3 years relevant working experience

Demonstrated experience in collecting, analysing and interpreting a range of qualitative data, including in-depth interviews.

Proficiency in one or more Qualitative software packages

Highly developed oral and written communication skills

Robust track record of publishing and presenting research results, relative to opportunity

Experience in undertaking research in a cross-cultural context

Demonstrated interest, knowledge and working experience of Kenyan Health system, particularly with regard to (i) patient and family experiences of health and illness; ii) health service research; or iii) pharmaceutical policy and practice

Experience in project coordination and stakeholder engagement

Desirable Criteria

Excellent understanding of and experience in procedures for ensuring high quality data management

Demonstrated ability to act with sound judgement, sensitivity, and flexibility, and to exercise initiative in adapting preferred approaches when and where required

Interest in developing in-depth qualitative analysis skills drawing on social theory

Research experience and/or interest in chronic condition management

Experience in working in international collaboration

Competencies

Experience using NVivo/equivalent for Qualitative research analysis

Have high energy, clear goal orientation and strong work ethics

Strong organisation/programme management skills with the ability to prioritise workloads and work within tight deadlines

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment and to multi-task

Ability to interact with users/ office use in simple non-technical language

PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENT/CONDITIONS:

This position will be entirely based in Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

How to Apply

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 26th August 2022.

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).