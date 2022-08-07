Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Research Scientist – Kisian, Kisumu

Key Responsibilities:

  • Organizing and supervising the implementation of all project field activities and performing related support duties
  • Serving as a link between field work and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
  • Developing and designing local training and capacity building of project staff in collaboration with the study investigators
  • Drafting, editing and preparing correspondence, reports and other project related materials
  • Coordinating a wide range of research procedures and conducting a variety of tasks determined by the field and scope of the study
  • Working as part of a team in contributing to the analysis of results under the direction of the project PI and data team, collating, managing data during data collection periods (monthly) and providing quality assurance/quality control
  • Support the submission of periodic reports of project status to the PI, regularly suggesting additional tests or modifications in current procedures

Vacancy Requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in social science, public health, Community Health and development or related field from a recognized institution    
  • Certificate in Good Clinical Practice    
  • Proficiency in computer applications.    
  • Good analytical skills and experience of using at least one statistical package    
  • Planning and reporting skills    
  • Fluency in both English and Swahili, written and spoken    
  • Good interpersonal communication skills

Closing Date: 08/25/2022

How to Apply

Click here to Apply for the Job.

