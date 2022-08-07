Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Research Scientist – Kisian, Kisumu
Key Responsibilities:
- Organizing and supervising the implementation of all project field activities and performing related support duties
- Serving as a link between field work and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
- Developing and designing local training and capacity building of project staff in collaboration with the study investigators
- Drafting, editing and preparing correspondence, reports and other project related materials
- Coordinating a wide range of research procedures and conducting a variety of tasks determined by the field and scope of the study
- Working as part of a team in contributing to the analysis of results under the direction of the project PI and data team, collating, managing data during data collection periods (monthly) and providing quality assurance/quality control
- Support the submission of periodic reports of project status to the PI, regularly suggesting additional tests or modifications in current procedures
Vacancy Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in social science, public health, Community Health and development or related field from a recognized institution
- Certificate in Good Clinical Practice
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Good analytical skills and experience of using at least one statistical package
- Planning and reporting skills
- Fluency in both English and Swahili, written and spoken
- Good interpersonal communication skills
Closing Date: 08/25/2022
How to Apply
Click here to Apply for the Job.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>