Our client is a data and research agency that offers comprehensive data analysis and business research services designed to provide in-depth knowledge needed to make complex business decisions.

They seek to hire a Junior Research Executive who will be responsible for developing quality research proposals, conducting research and managing the end-to-end proposal development and execution process.

Interviews will be on a rolling basis.

Gross Salary 30,000/-

Duties and Responsibilities

Write and develop quality research proposals

Manage the entire proposal development and execution process from start to delivery

Conduct qualitative and quantitative research

Collect, analyze, and interpret data

Analyze past results and perform variance analysis

Provide analysis of trends and forecasts and recommend actions for optimization

Engineer new ideas and solutions to solve client problems

Create charts, graphs, and presentations

Attend pre-proposal meetings and debriefings as needed

Initiate and undertake business development strategies

Acquire new clients and business opportunities to drive business growth

Manage client relationships, meet and exceed client expectations

Required Specifications

3+ years of demonstrable experience writing quality research proposals

3 years of demonstrable experience in quantitative and qualitative research

Ability to skillfully use Ms Office Suite and data analysis tools like Power BI, Strata, SPSS SAS etc

Agile and adaptable, open-minded and very inquisitive

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information

Very resourceful and possesses great problem-solving skills

Ability to write briefs and reports

Attentive to detail and accuracy and possess the drive to deliver quality work

Ability to work under pressure and within tight deadlines

Possess great communication skills (both oral and written)

Possess great work ethics

Able to establish, build and maintain great client relationships

Minimum of a TVET course in research, data management, business, statistics, computer science, or any other relevant field

How to Apply

If qualified and interested please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by Monday 5th September 2022 with the subject line “Junior Research Executive”. We are an equal-opportunity employer. Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.