Our client is a data and research agency that offers comprehensive data analysis and business research services designed to provide in-depth knowledge needed to make complex business decisions.
They seek to hire a Junior Research Executive who will be responsible for developing quality research proposals, conducting research and managing the end-to-end proposal development and execution process.
Interviews will be on a rolling basis.
Gross Salary 30,000/-
Duties and Responsibilities
- Write and develop quality research proposals
- Manage the entire proposal development and execution process from start to delivery
- Conduct qualitative and quantitative research
- Collect, analyze, and interpret data
- Analyze past results and perform variance analysis
- Provide analysis of trends and forecasts and recommend actions for optimization
- Engineer new ideas and solutions to solve client problems
- Create charts, graphs, and presentations
- Attend pre-proposal meetings and debriefings as needed
- Initiate and undertake business development strategies
- Acquire new clients and business opportunities to drive business growth
- Manage client relationships, meet and exceed client expectations
Required Specifications
- 3+ years of demonstrable experience writing quality research proposals
- 3 years of demonstrable experience in quantitative and qualitative research
- Ability to skillfully use Ms Office Suite and data analysis tools like Power BI, Strata, SPSS SAS etc
- Agile and adaptable, open-minded and very inquisitive
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information
- Very resourceful and possesses great problem-solving skills
- Ability to write briefs and reports
- Attentive to detail and accuracy and possess the drive to deliver quality work
- Ability to work under pressure and within tight deadlines
- Possess great communication skills (both oral and written)
- Possess great work ethics
- Able to establish, build and maintain great client relationships
- Minimum of a TVET course in research, data management, business, statistics, computer science, or any other relevant field
How to Apply
If qualified and interested please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at fanisi@fanisi.net by Monday 5th September 2022 with the subject line “Junior Research Executive”. We are an equal-opportunity employer. Female candidates are highly encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
