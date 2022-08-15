Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Research Assistant

Sector: Economic Recovery & Livelihood

Employment Category: Consultant

Employment Type: Full-Time

Open to Expatriates: No

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Job Description

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is one of the leading humanitarian relief and development organizations. Founded in 1933 at the request of Albert Einstein, the IRC responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises and helps people survive, recover, and rebuild their lives. The IRC delivers emergency aid, protects children, provides health care, prevents, and responds to violence against women and girls, safeguards human rights and helps to kick-start economic recovery. The IRC in Kenya provides life-saving services which empower vulnerable local and refugee communities to lead safe, productive, and healthy lives. The IRC worked closely with national and county governments, community organizations, and NGOs to provide services to more than 315,000 beneficiaries in 2021.

ReBUiLD Research

The Refugees in East Africa: Boosting Urban Innovations for Livelihoods Development (Re: BUILD) project is implementing a Cash and Mentorship research/ Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) within its micro-enterprise support track in Nairobi. Aspiring businesspeople (mentees) are linked with competent businesspeople (mentors) for a 2.5-month-long mentorship period. During this period, the IRC will disburse cash grants to the clients and observe them over a period of up to 12 months.

The RCT implementation process is a meticulous and fast paced process that includes mentor trainings, mentor-mentee introductory sessions, business grant, mentor stipend and transport allowance processing and replacements of non-complying mentors and mentees to minimize attrition.

To optimally undertake the RCT implementation, Re:BUILD seeks to recruit qualified and highly motivated Research Assistants to support in meeting day to day mapping out and carry through with the research.

Scope of work

The Research Assistants will support in logistical and administrative planning and execution of the RCT in a manner consistent with the set research design and in strict compliance with research ethics.

Reporting and Key Work Relationships

The Research Assistant will report to the Senior Research Officer and will require close working relationship with Business Training Officers, Caseworkers and other Re: BUILD RCT staff.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Education, International Development, Anthropology, Sociology, Linguistics, Community Development, Economics, Entrepreneurship, or a related field.

Post-graduate certification or experience in data collection, analysis, or research dissemination desirable.

Minimum 1 year research experience.

Experience working in refugee/development or humanitarian contexts and knowledge of laws and policies/regulations and issues affecting refugees in Kenya.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong communication and report writing skills.

Strong verbal and written English/Swahili interpersonal skills.

Empathic personality and patience to connect with clients and to address their unique needs.

Flexible approach to the changing nature of work and ability to adapt to constantly evolving work demands and expectations.

Ability to work effectively both independently and within a diverse team.

Computer skills, especially Ms. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Remuneration

The Research Assistants will be paid Kshs.3,000 per day worked for a stretch of 3 months.

How to Apply

Standards of Professional Conduct: The IRC and IRC workers must adhere to the values and principles outlined in the IRC Way – Code of Conduct. These are Integrity, Service, Accountability and Equality. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and implements policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Harassment-Free Workplace, Fiscal Integrity, Anti-Retaliation, Combating Trafficking in Persons and several others.