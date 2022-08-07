Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Research Administrator

Vacancy No. CGHR/301/07/22

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences Public Health, Community Health, Education or any other Social Studiesfrom a recognized institution

At least 2 years working experience in a large research project or academic organization as an administrator/coordinator.

Experience in conducting trainings and working closely with Ministry of Health

Experience in quantitative and qualitative data management and analysis

Good command of English and Kiswahili, both spoken and written

Skills and Abilities:

Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively

Ability to transcribe FGD discussions

High level of attention to detail in data management

Strong interpersonal communication skills

Specific Tasks and Responsibilities:

The Research Administrator’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

Organizing and supervising the implementation of all field activities

Serving as a link between field work and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables

Developing and designing local training and capacity building in collaboration with the study investigators

Drafting, editing and preparing correspondences, reports and other project related materials

Under minimal direction, coordinating a wide range of research procedures and conducting a variety of complex tasks determined by the field and scope of the study

Terms of Employment:

Employment will be on one-year renewable terms (with 3 months’ probation period) depending on availability of funds. Salary is as per the stated salary grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application indicating vacancy number

Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)

Copies of Certificates and transcripts.

Application letter should be addressed to the

Deputy Director,

CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578 – 40100.

The subject in the email header should be the vacancy number