Research Administrator

Vacancy No. CGHR/301/07/22

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences Public Health, Community Health, Education or any other Social Studiesfrom a recognized institution
  • At least 2 years working experience in a large research project or academic organization as an administrator/coordinator.
  • Experience in conducting trainings and working closely with Ministry of Health
  • Experience in quantitative and qualitative data management and analysis
  • Good command of English and Kiswahili, both spoken and written

Skills and Abilities:

  • Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively
  • Ability to transcribe FGD discussions
  • High level of attention to detail in data management
  • Strong interpersonal communication skills

Specific Tasks and Responsibilities:

The Research Administrator’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:

  • Organizing and supervising the implementation of all field activities
  • Serving as a link between field work and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
  • Developing and designing local training and capacity building in collaboration with the study investigators
  • Drafting, editing and preparing correspondences, reports and other project related materials
  • Under minimal direction, coordinating a wide range of research procedures and conducting a variety of complex tasks determined by the field and scope of the study

Terms of Employment: 

Employment will be on one-year renewable terms (with 3 months’ probation period) depending on availability of funds. Salary is as per the stated salary grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application indicating vacancy number
  • Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
  • Application letter should be addressed to the 

Deputy Director,
CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578 – 40100.

The subject in the email header should be the vacancy number

