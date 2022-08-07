Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Research Administrator
Vacancy No. CGHR/301/07/22
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in social sciences Public Health, Community Health, Education or any other Social Studiesfrom a recognized institution
- At least 2 years working experience in a large research project or academic organization as an administrator/coordinator.
- Experience in conducting trainings and working closely with Ministry of Health
- Experience in quantitative and qualitative data management and analysis
- Good command of English and Kiswahili, both spoken and written
Skills and Abilities:
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively
- Ability to transcribe FGD discussions
- High level of attention to detail in data management
- Strong interpersonal communication skills
Specific Tasks and Responsibilities:
The Research Administrator’s responsibilities will include, but not limited to the following:
- Organizing and supervising the implementation of all field activities
- Serving as a link between field work and the investigative team, managing information on study status and deliverables
- Developing and designing local training and capacity building in collaboration with the study investigators
- Drafting, editing and preparing correspondences, reports and other project related materials
- Under minimal direction, coordinating a wide range of research procedures and conducting a variety of complex tasks determined by the field and scope of the study
Terms of Employment:
Employment will be on one-year renewable terms (with 3 months’ probation period) depending on availability of funds. Salary is as per the stated salary grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application indicating vacancy number
- Current Resume or CV with names and contact information (telephone and e-mail address)
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts.
- Application letter should be addressed to the
Deputy Director,
CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578 – 40100.
The subject in the email header should be the vacancy number
