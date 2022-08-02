Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – One of Kenya’s top deejays is mourning following the death of his wife.

The highly rated disc jockey, who goes by the stage name Dj Brownskin, lost his wife over the weekend after she committed suicide.

Brownskin took to social media and shared the sad news with his fans.

“Your death left a gaping hole in my life that I fill with the love we shared,” he mourned.

According to close friends, Brownskin’s wife showed no signs of depression.

She has left behind two kids.

May her soul rest in peace.

