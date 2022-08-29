Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Equity Bank is one of the region’s leading banks whose purpose is to transform the lives and livelihoods of the people of Africa socially and economically by availing them modern and inclusive financial services that maximize their opportunities. With a strong footprint in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC Congo, Equity Bank is now home to over 12 million customers – the largest customer base in Africa. Currently the Bank is seeking additional talent to serve in the role outlined below.

RELATIONSHIP OFFICERS – PERSONAL BANKING – ONE YEAR CONTRACT RENEWABLE

In line with enhancing career progression of staff and to support business growth, we seek to Internally recruit a qualified, experienced, self-driven, highly motivated and passionate candidate to fill the following position in Credit Department.

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Branch Credit Manager, Relationship Officer shall be based at the Branch. He/she will be responsible for overseeing the growth of a High-Quality Asset Portfolio within the Sector. He is responsible of customer acquisition, facilitation of loan application and appraisal, presentation of the loan requests to the Branch Credit Committee and forwarding the loan request to Head office Credit Risk for approval.

The holder of the role will on a weekly basis hold discussions with the Branch Credit Manager/Branch Manager and share progress report on their performance.

Overall review of the targets vis-a-vis the actuals on a monthly on Growth and Quality.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Mobilizing deposits and growth of the loan book to grow the Bank’s portfolio.

Manage the portfolio quality of the various customers under their portfolio.

Growing customer numbers/base

Ensure the Sector’s policies and procedures are adhered to.

Identifying customer potential and credit worthiness and preparing credit proposals in compliance with the Bank’s credit and lending policy

Growth of the loan book by marketing to new and existing customers.

Relationship management of both customers and institutions.

Customer and Institutional appraisal.

Quality Customer Service.

Financial Literacy.

Supporting the various branch operations

Desired Knowledge, Skills, and Ability:

Strong communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

Good analytical skills and ability to think outside the box

Team player with excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent planning skills

High personal standards and goal oriented

Qualifications

University degree preferably in a business field

KCSE- C+ and above, C+ in English and C+ Mathematics

Age – 24- 32 years old

Computer literacy especially in office packages

How to Apply

Apply for the job here