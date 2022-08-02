Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Registration Assistant
REF: KFCB/HR/6/2022
Job Purpose: To support all the activities and functions of the Registration Department including filing, issuance of filming licenses and compiling film licensing data.
Responsibilities
- Assisting with filing application forms for filming licenses;
- Assisting with filing application forms for film agent registration;
- Assisting with filing duplicates for filming licenses issued;
- Assisting with filing duplicates of Certificates of Registration Film Agents issued;
- Assisting with filing departmental reports; and
- Assisting in managing the front office.
- Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time
Qualifications
- Diploma in any of the following fields: Library and Information Studies, Film/Video/TV/Radio Production, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Education, Counselling or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Proficiency in computer applications
How to Apply
Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Classification Board
Uchumi House, 15th Floor along
Aga khan Walk
P.O. Box 44226–00100
Nairobi
All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:
- Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement
- Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted
- Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification
Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>