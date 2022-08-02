Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Registration Assistant

REF: KFCB/HR/6/2022

Job Purpose: To support all the activities and functions of the Registration Department including filing, issuance of filming licenses and compiling film licensing data.

Responsibilities

Assisting with filing application forms for filming licenses;

Assisting with filing application forms for film agent registration;

Assisting with filing duplicates for filming licenses issued;

Assisting with filing duplicates of Certificates of Registration Film Agents issued;

Assisting with filing departmental reports; and

Assisting in managing the front office.

Any other duty as assigned by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in any of the following fields: Library and Information Studies, Film/Video/TV/Radio Production, Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations, Education, Counselling or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the requirements are required to send their applications quoting the job reference number accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of Academic and Professional certificates, National Identity Card to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Classification Board





Uchumi House, 15th Floor along

Aga khan Walk

P.O. Box 44226–00100

Nairobi

All applications should reach the Board on or before Thursday, 31st March, 2022 Please note:

Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement

Only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcript during the interviews.