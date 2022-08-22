Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Health Records and Information Officer
Organizational Overview
Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) combats extreme poverty and gender inequity in Kenya by linking tuition-free schools for girls to a set of high-value, holistic community services for the urban poor. In our model, a girls’ school becomes a portal for large-scale social change.
Through a demand-driven approach to grassroots development, our model extends beyond the schools for girls, broadening outreach by providing communities with integrated basic services through three other initiatives: health, community empowerment, and clean water and sanitation.
Position Overview
To be responsible for maintaining patient records and statistics and responding to requests for medical records.
Location: Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru, and Bangladesh
Reports to: Clinic Manager/ Satellite Clinic Coordinator
Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions
- Provide quality and timely health information.
- Ensure disclosure, confidentiality, security and exchange of health records and information.
- Collect, compile and store health information data from the facility.
- Process, examine and summarize the data into meaningful weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
- Conduct on – job training for other staff/mentorships in the facility.
- Identify gaps and suggest ways of improving records and sharing of program data.
- Design and review monitoring and evaluation tools used by the program sectors.
- Convert hardcopy data into the system.
- Interpret and disseminate data to relevant stakeholders.
- Compile bio-data for patients.
- Trouble shoot and maintain health systems.
Academic Qualifications
Diploma or above in Medical Records Information Technology, preferably from KMTC.
Other requirements (unique/job specific)
- At least 2 years’ working experience in a busy health care facility,(experience in working with Hospital Management Information System will be an added advantage).
- Knowledge of SHOFCO policies and personal contribution to the realization of the program targets/plans.
Functional Skills
- Documenting facts
- Interpreting data
- Managing tasks
- Producing output
Behavioral Competencies/Attributes
- Upholding standards
- Team working
- Establishing rapport
- Following procedures
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to jobsmathare@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. The Subject should clearly indicate the position being applied for. Applications without this information will not be considered. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
