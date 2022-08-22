Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Health Records and Information Officer

Organizational Overview

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) combats extreme poverty and gender inequity in Kenya by linking tuition-free schools for girls to a set of high-value, holistic community services for the urban poor. In our model, a girls’ school becomes a portal for large-scale social change.

Through a demand-driven approach to grassroots development, our model extends beyond the schools for girls, broadening outreach by providing communities with integrated basic services through three other initiatives: health, community empowerment, and clean water and sanitation.

Position Overview

To be responsible for maintaining patient records and statistics and responding to requests for medical records.

Location: Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru, and Bangladesh

Reports to: Clinic Manager/ Satellite Clinic Coordinator

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

Provide quality and timely health information.

Ensure disclosure, confidentiality, security and exchange of health records and information.

Collect, compile and store health information data from the facility.

Process, examine and summarize the data into meaningful weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.

Conduct on – job training for other staff/mentorships in the facility.

Identify gaps and suggest ways of improving records and sharing of program data.

Design and review monitoring and evaluation tools used by the program sectors.

Convert hardcopy data into the system.

Interpret and disseminate data to relevant stakeholders.

Compile bio-data for patients.

Trouble shoot and maintain health systems.

Academic Qualifications

Diploma or above in Medical Records Information Technology, preferably from KMTC.

Other requirements (unique/job specific)

At least 2 years’ working experience in a busy health care facility,(experience in working with Hospital Management Information System will be an added advantage).

Knowledge of SHOFCO policies and personal contribution to the realization of the program targets/plans.

Functional Skills

Documenting facts

Interpreting data

Managing tasks

Producing output

Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

Upholding standards

Team working

Establishing rapport

Following procedures

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to jobsmathare@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. The Subject should clearly indicate the position being applied for. Applications without this information will not be considered. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.