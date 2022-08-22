Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Health Records and Information Officer 

Organizational Overview

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) combats extreme poverty and gender inequity in Kenya by linking tuition-free schools for girls to a set of high-value, holistic community services for the urban poor. In our model, a girls’ school becomes a portal for large-scale social change.

Through a demand-driven approach to grassroots development, our model extends beyond the schools for girls, broadening outreach by providing communities with integrated basic services through three other initiatives: health, community empowerment, and clean water and sanitation.

 Position Overview

To be responsible for maintaining patient records and statistics and responding to requests for medical records.

Location: Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru, and Bangladesh

Reports to: Clinic Manager/ Satellite Clinic Coordinator

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

  • Provide quality and timely health information.
  • Ensure disclosure, confidentiality, security and exchange of health records and information.
  • Collect, compile and store health information data from the facility.
  • Process, examine and summarize the data into meaningful weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
  • Conduct on – job training for other staff/mentorships in the facility.
  • Identify gaps and suggest ways of improving records and sharing of program data.
  • Design and review monitoring and evaluation tools used by the program sectors.
  • Convert hardcopy data into the system.
  • Interpret and disseminate data to relevant stakeholders.
  • Compile bio-data for patients.
  • Trouble shoot and maintain health systems.

Academic Qualifications

Diploma or above in Medical Records Information Technology, preferably from KMTC.

Other requirements (unique/job specific)

  • At least 2 years’ working experience in a busy health care facility,(experience in working with Hospital Management Information System will be an added advantage).
  • Knowledge of SHOFCO policies and personal contribution to the realization of the program targets/plans.

Functional Skills

  • Documenting facts
  • Interpreting data
  • Managing tasks
  • Producing output

Behavioral Competencies/Attributes

  • Upholding standards
  • Team working
  • Establishing rapport
  • Following procedures

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed CV to jobsmathare@shininghopeforcommunities.org quoting their current and expected salaries. The Subject should clearly indicate the position being applied for. Applications without this information will not be considered. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

