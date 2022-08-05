Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RECEPTIONIST

JOB DESCRIPTION

Position Summary

As a Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. The duties include offering administrative support across the organization. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will also coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls.

To be successful as a Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role. You should also be able to deal with emergencies in a timely and effective manner, while streamlining office operations. Multitasking and stress management skills are essential for this position. This role may require working in shifts, so flexibility is a plus.

Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office.

Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office.

Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls.

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures).

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email.

Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges).

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock.

Update calendars and schedule meetings.

Keep updated records of office expenses and costs.

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, printing and scanning.

Requirements and Skills

High school degree; additional certification in Office Management, business administration or an equivalent is required.

Proven work experience as a Receptionist, Front Office Representative or similar role.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Be 27 – 35 years of age.

Hands-on experience with office equipment.

Professional attitude and appearance.

Solid written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to be resourceful and proactive when issues arise.

Excellent organizational skills.

Multitasking and time-management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks.

Customer service attitude.

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke