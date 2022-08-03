Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
H&H Wellness International Limited is looking for youths to grow together in the following position.
SECRETARY/ RECEPTIONIST
Qualifications
- Diploma/degree
- Good writing and computer skills
- Age 22-25 years
- Healthy and good looking image
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit their C.V with their actual full standing photo to: hh.africahealth@gmail.com
All inquiries are to be made through email.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>