Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto should be worried after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga found the smoking gun he has been waiting for to overturn his controversial win.

This is after one of the four dissenting commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) detailed how a hacker colluded with the commission’s officials to tamper with presidential results.

In an affidavit in response to the Raila Odinga and Martha Karua presidential petition at the Supreme Court, Justus Nyang’aya said three IEBC commissioners colluded with a foreigner to intercept and change the results recorded in the forms 34A.

According to the commissioner, the foreigner who he identifies as Gudino Omar gained the access to the IEBC servers from June 1, 2022.

Nyang’aya said that Gudino would patrol the commission’s servers at night; during the transmission of the presidential results, he is said to have been making changes in the forms 34A originally uploaded from the polling stations.

The IEBC trio the foreigner allegedly conspired with has been identified as Abdidahir Maalim, Moses Sunkuli, and Gideon Balang.

“I make an oath that I am aware that a foreigner by the name Gudino Omar was able to access the commission’s server using user ID “O” and to pull down results that had been uploaded from the polling stations and later upload fresh results,” says Nyang’aya in his affidavit.

He adds in his affidavit that Gudino would police the servers mostly at night.

“I do not understand what a foreigner would be doing on the commission’s server during the election period nor do I understand why Gudino Omar was always busy on the IEBC server at night,” he said.

Other commissioners expected to make their responses to the petition are Juliana Cherera who is also the commission’s Vice Chair, Francis Wanderi and Irene Masit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.