Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Carlos Casemiro will join Manchester United this summer.

Speaking on Friday morning, August 19, Ancelotti said he had spoken to Casemiro and that he wanted a new challenge.

He said the player would not travel to Vigo for Madrid’s game on Saturday while negotiations continued.

‘The club is being understanding because of the type of person that Casemiro is.

‘Negotiations are ongoing and there is nothing decided yet but his desire to leave is clear.’

Ancelotti added: ‘If he goes there is no doubt about the respect and affection that exists for him here.

‘If someone as nice, and serious, and professional as Casemiro leaves then you are sad but you understand and we respect him and his decision.’

The Italian also ruled out signing a replacement for the 30-year-old midfielder.

He said: ‘We have six midfielders without Casemiro.

‘We have Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde. They are six very good players.’

Casemiro has won 18 major trophies during his nine-year spell at the Bernabeu, notching over 300 appearances for the Spanish side. When the deal is finalized, the Brazilian midfielder will become Manchester United’s fourth signing of the window, after Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, and Tyrell Malacia.