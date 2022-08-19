Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



By Odhiambo Opiyo.

Personal tragedy, setbacks, and betrayals were situations Jaramogi Oginga Odinga became familiar with. Before joining politics in 1947, he had established himself as a prominent businessman having resigned as a teacher at Maseno.

When Kenyatta was released from prison, he was greatly indebted to Odinga for agitating for his freedom, and for giving him financial and political support.

Things began going south after independence when he began to question the acquisition of land meant for the landless by the new African elite, and the rationality of compensating Europeans for the land they had stolen from Africans

His first setback was the murder of his most trusted lieutenant Pio Gama Pinto, an act that really weakened his position. His prestige and power further declined when he was removed as Deputy President of KANU and the KANU Parliamentary Group, in the most humiliating way at a party conference chaired by Kenyatta and Mboya at Limuru in March 1966.

In June 1966 he resigned as Vice President and formed his own Party KPU to champion his socialist ideals. However, the party lasted for only three years, for it was banned and Odinga arrested after angry citizens heckled and booed Kenyatta in Kisumu in October 1969, just four months after the murder of Mboya.

Odinga was detained for eighteen months until the Government decided to free him on 27 March 1971. This detention took a toll on his family and his businesses which had to close down as creditors came knocking. He was now a man languishing in poverty. Some of his children had finished school, but couldn’t get jobs, because anything Odinga was considered a threat to the government.

Four years later in 1975, his son Frederick Odima Odinga committed suicide in the house of Achieng Oneko at Woodley Estate Nairobi where he was being accommodated.

Three years later in 1978, Odinga’s house was wiped clean by auctioneers. Not even cooking pots were spared.

When Moi came to power after Kenyatta’s death, in the spirit of reconciliation he appointed Odinga as Chairman of Cotton Lint, but he was fired after a short stint for calling Kenyatta a land grabber.

He tried vying for a parliamentary seat but he was blocked by Njonjo. He tried to register a political party in January 1982, but this again was blocked by Njonjo. He was literally a Kenyan citizen with no political rights.

In August 1982, he was put under house arrest after it was established that he had met some of coup plotters. His wife died two years later. A couple of months later tragedy visited Odinga’s home when his son Omuodo Agola died shortly after coming out of prison where he had been confined on an allegation of causing an accident.

Agola was diabetic and therefore had to inject himself regularly.

However, prison authorities blocked him from accessing his medication, worsening his condition. He was taken to Kakamega Hospital by prison officers who chained him on his hospital bed.

Even though he was freed by the court which found him not guilty of the offence he had been accused of, it was too late because diabetes had completely ravaged his health. He died young, in his 30s.

In 1990 Odinga tried to register a party called NDP to no success. In 1991 his ambition to lead Kenya appeared to be on course after he fo-founded FORD and became its interim chairman. But this was scuttled by betrayal as divisions rocked the outfit just before the 1992 elections.

By this time old age was catching up with him, and in 1994 death came calling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.