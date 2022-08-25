Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Members of the public threw caution to the wind and scooped fuel from a leaking tanker that was involved in an accident.

The reckless residents almost caused a stampede as they scooped the fuel with jerricans.

Some were captured swimming in the spilled fuel, oblivious of the danger they were exposing themselves to in case of an explosion.

The mind-blowing video has sparked reactions among social media users who wondered what would have happened if the tanker exploded.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.