Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has announced new indictment and charges against rapper, Young Thug.

The American rapper, whose real name is Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams is currently behind bars after being denied bond following his indictment on RICO charges alongside Gunna and 26 other associates. The 88-page grand-jury indictment characterized YSL collective as a “criminal street gang.”

Prosecutors claim they are responsible for murder, robbery, and other forms of organized crime. Young Thug and Gunna have vehemently denied the allegations against them.

According to a report from WSBTV, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office filed a new indictment in the RICO case against the Atlanta rapper. The fresh filing reportedly “includes all 28 defendants from the May indictment.” However, the new charges are only against Young Thug and four other defendants.

While the new indictment reportedly still focuses on the YSL collective, the District Attorney’s office “believes these charges add to the prosecution’s claim that Williams performed for years as a leader of a criminal street gang.”

WSBTV reports the new charges include “a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.” Many of the new charges stem from the search of Young Thug’s home on the night of his arrest in May.

Prosecutor Don Geary says two other defendants including Yak Gotti face machine gun charges. All have pleaded not guilty.