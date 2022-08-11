Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – American rapper, Young Thug is facing six new felony charges over allegations that he participated in a criminal street gang.

The 30-year-old artist has been accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (or, RICO) along with four other defendants. The news emerged after an indictment was filed in Fulton County Superior Court last week.

The performer, who was born Jeffery Williams, now faces a slew of charges in the wake of his arrest at his Atlanta home in May. They include violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun and drug charges, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The initial filing included 56 counts against 28 individuals who allegedly carried out crimes under orders of the Young Slime Life street gang. Young Thug is alleged to be one of three founders of the Atlanta-based gang, which is reportedly associated with the Bloods gang.

Rapper Gunna was also named in the initial indictment. In documents supplied to EW by the office of the Fulton County District Attorney at the time, Gunna (born Sergio Kitchens) was also charged with conspiracy to violate RICO.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, maintained his client is innocent in a statement. “Mr. Williams has committed absolutely no crimes,” Steel told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “We cannot wait for a trial date.”

Williams currently remains behind bars after he was denied bond, with a new hearing on the matter scheduled for next week. The conspiracy charge is connected to activity as far back as 2013, with the gang-related charge stemming from 2018, reports the Associated Press.

Young Thug is best known for co-writing the track “This Is America” with Childish Gambino, Donald Glover’s musical moniker. The song went on to become the first hip-hop song to win Song of the Year at the Grammys in 2019.

A tentative trial date has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.