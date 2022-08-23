Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

The Trap Queen rapper is facing a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges related to his October arrest.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in a Long Island court on Monday, August 22, a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed.

Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, New York in October 2021.

According to prosecutors, Fetty Wap “distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.” The rapper was also referred to as a “kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization.”

Shortly after his arrest, Fetty Wap was released on $500,000 bond.

Earlier this month, however, the musician was arrested and had his bond revoked after he allegedly displayed a gun and threatened to kill someone during a FaceTime call last year.