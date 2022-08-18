Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Rapper and singer, Doja Cat has been seen for first time in public after she shaved off her head and eyebrows.
The 26-year-old took a walk in tony Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, August 17, as she and a friend went in search of house plants for interior decorating.
While on the move, she flashed her underwear as she exited an SUV.
See more photos below.
