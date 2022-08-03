Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Executive Director, Raphael Tuju, has exposed President Uhuru Kenyatta while bashing his deputy, William Ruto.

Tuju is one of the Jubilee Party members who have remained loyal to the President after the majority left with Ruto to his new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Tuju indirectly suggested that Uhuru was party to an alleged plan to help Ruto make money from state ministries after their win in the 2013 elections.

Tuju claims that the President agreed to give Ruto ministries through which he can make an income when the two were sharing the government then.

Tuju says that this was an addition to the alleged deposit in cash which Uhuru gave the DP as payment for supporting his presidential bid.

“Ile pesa alipewa ilikuwa deposit, the balance ilikuwa kupewa slots kwa zile ministries ambazo zitampatia income na kupewa usukani kuwa rais,”Tuju said.

Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without a portfolio has been claiming that Ruto was bribed by billions of shillings to support Uhuru in 2013 and 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.