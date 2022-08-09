Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – Grammy award winning singer, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have responded to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he stated publicly that their teenage boys don’t want to see their mother right now.

On Saturday August 6, Federline had said Britney’s Instagram page, where she tends to pose revealing photos of herself, doesn’t go down well with the kids.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now.”

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” he reportedly said. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

“Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,” he said in an interview, according to People.

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

There was no mention as to whether her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have ever asked their mother directly about her Instagram posts.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” Federline said, according to NBC News. “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Responding after the comments went viral, Spears wrote in her Instagram stories.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,”

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone,” she continued. “Only one word: HURTFUL.”

“It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram,” Spears wrote. “It was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything. Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me, ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can. Have a good day folks!!!”

Taking to his Instagram story, Asghari defended his wife.

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly,” their newly minted stepdad wrote. “The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Federline was granted sole custody of the boys in 2007, when both were toddlers, and reportedly receives five figures monthly in child support, according to E! Online.

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements,” Asghari added, referencing her family members’ support of the conservatorship. “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside from him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13-year (conservatorship) and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

Spears sons did not attend her June wedding to Asghari, though Federline’s attorney said they were happy for their mother and wished her the best.