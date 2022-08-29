Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju has broken his silence on the damning allegations that he together with former Attorney General Amos Wako went to visit IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at night on August 15, intending to bribe him to alter election results in favor of Raila Odinga.

Addressing the press yesterday, Tuju admitted to meeting Chebukati and other IEBC commissioners at night but refused to admit ever attempting to bribe them.

According to Tuju, his main agenda of visiting Chebukati in the wee hours was to convey his pressing issues after one of the IEBC commissioners intimated to him a situation whereby Forms 34A were being replaced at a secret location.

Tuju noted that he took the matter to Commissioner Abdi Guliye who directed him to the national returning officer.

After several attempts to get hold of Chebukati, Tuju claimed that he managed to have a sit-down with the chairperson on a particular night.

“I would like to admit that I was at Bomas of Kenya on several occasions. For the 3 am meeting, I’d like to correct them a little bit because it seems they have selective amnesia. It was at 4 am. I did try, on several occasions, to get an audience with IEBC commissioners and in particular Chebukati. This is because Guliye wasn’t able to handle the concerns I had raised with him,” stated the former CS.

“One of the IEBC commissioners informed me that some of the Forms 34A were being brought down and were being replaced by other Forms 34A. He was not able to know the exact location from which it was happening. I reported (the matter) to the DCI who dispatched officers to discuss with the commissioner.”

“One of the seniors confirmed to me that they had received the reports and there was nothing they could do unless I talked to Chebukati,” he added.

Tuju further revealed that after getting an audience with the commissioners, he only presented the pressing issues that he had brought forth, contrary to Chebukati’s affidavit which alleged that Tuju had beseeched him to either declare Azimio’s Raila Odinga as the president-elect or force a run-off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.