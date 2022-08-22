Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022– A diehard supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga has threatened to do the unthinkable if he loses the Presidential petition that he has filed against Ruto at the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview, the Azimio supporter warned Chief Justice Martha Koome to deliver justice to Raila, failure to which he will strip naked outside the Supreme Court and display his ‘Cassava’ to the public.

The Supreme Court has 14 days from Monday to hear Odinga’s case and deliver a verdict.

If the seven judges rule in favor of 77-year-old Odinga, they could order a recount of votes, a fresh election, or award Odinga the presidency.

Watch video of Raila’s diehard supporter issuing threats.

