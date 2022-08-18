Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has broken his silence on the alleged ‘system’ for allegedly letting Baba down when it matters the most.

Speaking at KICC yesterday, Oburu dispelled reports alleging that the ‘system’ – an alleged cartel of power brokers – was to manipulate elections in favour of the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate.

He clarified that the ‘system’ he used to refer to prior to the elections was persecution by the state.

He emphasized that ‘system’ meant the Azimio team would campaign without police interference and conflict with the government.

“Before the system, we were being harassed and restricted by the police, they even used to rig elections,” he said.

In addition, Oburu encouraged the former Prime Minister to seek legal redress at the Supreme Court.

He confidently stated that Raila Odinga had won the presidential election and accused IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati of failing to involve Azimio’s Chief Agent in the tallying of votes.

In 2020, Oburu claimed that Raila and his team had the backing of the ‘system’ through their association with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Some people say that system is not important but that is false. Now that we are with Uhuru Kenyatta who is holding the system plus our votes, what else do we need,” Oburu wondered in 2020.

