Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has pulled another surprise on Azimio leader Raila Odinga, barely 2 days after he was declared President-elect.

This is after he managed to convince three independent MPs-elect to join Kenya Kwanza as he prepares for another battle over the supremacy in Parliament.

The three, Njoroge Kururia of Gatundu North, Ekesa Mulanya of Nambale, and Nebart Muriuki of Mbere South joined Kenya Kwanza after meeting Ruto in a move that was seen as the coalition’s plan to consolidate more numbers in the National Assembly.

Mulanya lost in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party nominations to businessman Ken Okwara but won the August 9, election.

Gatundu’s Njoroge Kururia met Ruto and Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, and this is when he decided to join Kenya Kwanza.

The president-elect also met the Mbeere South MP-elect, Nebart Muriuki, who confirmed via social media that he had joined Kenya Kwanza.

Kenya Kwanza bagged 24 Woman Rep seats while its rival Azimio La Umoja got 20 seats.

The Ruto-led coalition got 22 Governors while Azimio got 21. In the Senate, Kenya Kwanza got 24 slots while Azimio got 23.

In the National Assembly, Azimio holds the majority with 162 seats while Kenya Kwanza has 159 seats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.