Monday, August 1, 2022 – Azimio candidate Raila Odinga has recounted an incident in 2019 when – together with President Uhuru Kenyatta – caused panic among Presidential Security teams after going on an impromptu tour of Kisumu County.

Speaking during an interview, Raila disclosed that Uhuru’s security men were upset as the tour was not in the Head of State’s itinerary.

According to Raila, the impromptu visit was meant to show Uhuru the poor state of the Kisumu port that had been neglected by past administrations.

He added that Uhuru only requested to be accompanied by a small team of handlers.

“The president was moved. He didn’t know such existed. After the tour, he ordered the management of the port to come up with a revival plan,” Raila stated.

Further, the Azimio flagbearer stated that the incident paid off as plans to revive the lakeside port kicked off immediately.

The ODM boss expressed that a technical team presented to them a budget of Ksh20 billion but was reduced to Ksh4 billion following ideas to involve disciplined forces in the project.

“After our tour, we went to the villages to look for former employees who had knowledge of MV Uhuru and where vital parts may have been dumped, so as to repair it. It paid off as we were not beginning from scratch.”

The handshake brothers have in the recent past been pictured inspecting various development projects across the country.

Previously, Uhuru has credited Raila for helping him implement some of the projects undertaken during his second term.

In 2019, the two were caught on CCTV inspecting various projects within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) at night.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.