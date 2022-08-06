Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has surprised many as a result of his selflessness.

This is after he donated part of his land in Riat, Kisumu County, to the government for the construction of a water project free of charge to the utters hock of many, including his rival Deputy President William Ruto, who has vast tracks of land.

In a statement yesterday, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo announced that the former Prime Minister donated an acre of land to Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA).

Nyongo stated that the land would be used to construct a water project which will serve thousands of Kisumu residents.

“Raila Odinga has demonstrated the act of selflessness by donating his one-acre parcel of land in the leafy Riat Hills, Kisumu for the construction of Otonglo – Riat Water Project for the public good.”

“Upon completion, the project is planned to serve approximately 50,000 people by addressing acute water shortage within the upper Western Corridor of Kisumu City including Riat, Korando B location and Kogony/ Kanyamedha areas,” the governor stated.

In the event attended by officials from the County Government, Raila handed over the title deed of the land next to his Ksh1 billion house to the LVSWWDA boss Dan Omino.

The ODM boss, who was accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga, stated that the water projects would be beneficial to many residents who have faced acute water shortages over the years.

He added that the multi-million project would be completed by the end of next year.

Raila promised to ensure that the project was completed once elected to office even as he urged the residents to support his presidential bid so that he could continue with his vision for the community.

The ODM boss reiterated that he would continue implementing some of the projects revived by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Riat is one of the prestigious estates within the lakeside city, with the wealthy setting up prestigious homes in the area. Land costs upwards of Ksh10 million for an acre.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.