Monday, August 22, 2022 – Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot, has predicted the outcome of the Presidential petition filed at the Supreme Court by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga, who has over 30 lawyers, is expected to challenge William Ruto‘s victory during the August 9th presidential election.

In the petition, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, had claimed that the electoral body denied Kenyans their constitutional right by bungling elections in favor of William Ruto.

Ruto won the election with 7.1 million votes against Raila Odinga’s 6.9million.

On Monday last week, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), announced Ruto as the President-Elect.

Dr. Ekuru Aukot has taken to Twitter, where he gave out his prediction about Raila Odinga‘s petition at the Supreme Court.

Aukot further said Raila’s petition will be weak and full of political pronouncements and misguided beliefs.

“My prediction: there may be no presidential election petition to be filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya. If any, it’ll be weak, full of political pronouncements, misguided beliefs, Zero facts, legally & constitutionally very weak #Kenyaelections2022,” Aukot stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.