Friday, August 19, 2022 – One of the chief strategists of Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has revealed what made his boss lose to Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, William Ruto, in the just concluded Presidential election.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, political strategist Arnold Maliba, said Raila’s team believed that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) would help Raila win.

“I remember one of our team telling me that NIS will hack systems and replace some 34As. That never happened. At some point, you saw our chief agent declaring BOMAS a crime scene to invite investigating agencies.” Maliba said.

He also said Raila’s team had a poor strategy and lost to Ruto fairly and squarely.

The Azimio strategist further said the just concluded election was won and lost in Bungoma County, where Raila got fewer votes than William Ruto and also in the coast and Western regions where the former Deputy President ate into Baba’s votes.

“The elections were lost and won in Bungoma. Ruto managed to flip Bungoma from Raila and managed to eat our strongholds in Coast and Western,” Maliba stated.

