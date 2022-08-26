Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party leader, Moses Wetangula, has poured cold water on the petition filed at the Supreme Court by Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, challenging William Ruto’s victory during the just concluded presidential election.

Raila filed the petition on Monday, claiming that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati and rogue commission officials, bungled the election in favor of Ruto.

The Supreme Court has 14 days to hear and determine the case.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said as a senior lawyer, the Raila case is weak and will be dismissed by the apex court.

“I want to assure you that the petition they have sent to court, as a senior lawyer, I have read it and I have seen there is nothing there,” Wetangula said.

This is despite Raila Odinga’s lead lawyer and Siaya County Governor, James Orengo saying that the Azimio team has a water-tight case that will see the nullification of Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.