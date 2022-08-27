Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – From Monday next week, Seven Supreme Court judges, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, will start hearing a petition filed by Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, challenging William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua filed the case on Monday where he accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of inflating votes in favour of Ruto.

The former Premier, who has a team of 41 lawyers, stated how rogue IEBC officials stole the election in favour of President-Elect William Ruto.

However, reacting to Raila Odinga’s petition, Saudi Arabia-based Kenyan economist, Mohamed Welihye, said that Raila has a strong case since Ruto’s camp cannot justify ‘stealing’ because Azimio didn’t have agents in some polling stations.

“Dear folks, Azimio did not have agents and hence the reason why we stole is not a legal argument! A thief cannot use lack of security to justify why he/she broke into a house! Please come up with something better!,” Welihye, who is an ardent Raila Odinga fan, wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.