Friday, August 19, 2022 – The failure by Azimio candidate Raila Odinga to clinch the presidency for the 5th time is hurting his supporters so painfully that they are now willing to do anything and everything to see Deputy President William Ruto’s victory overturned.

Speaking to the media, the Azimio supporters exuded confidence that Raila will overturn Ruto’s controversial win, which four out of the seven IEBC commissioners have since disowned.

Led by Khalif Omar, who hails from Kajiado County, they said they were confident that Raila will get justice at the Supreme Court.

According to Khalif, he has known Raila for many years and that he is very sure Baba won the election.

He said he was ready to slaughter a camel and at least 25 goats should the Apex Court nullify William Ruto as the president-elect.

“Mimi bado niko na matumaini Baba (Raila odinga) atashinda mbele ya mahakam. Nimetayarisha ngamia mmoja na mbuzi 25 ambao nitachinja kusherehekea ikiwa makahama ya upeo yatabadilisha ushindi wa William Ruto,”

“I still have hope that Baba (Raila Odinga) will win before the court. I have prepared one camel and 25 goats that I will slaughter to celebrate if the extreme shifts change William Ruto’s victory,” he said.

Raila has vowed to challenge William Ruto’s win in the just concluded presidential election.

On Monday, August 15, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as the President-elect after garnering 50.49% against Raila’s 48.85%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.