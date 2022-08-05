Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s children have mocked Deputy President William Ruto after yesterday’s presser where he alleged a plot by the government to interfere with the upcoming General Election.

Ruto lamented state intimidation and the use of provincial administrators to influence voters to vote for his main opponent, Raila Odinga.

The press conference came as a surprise to many considering the deputy president is criticizing a government he is still part of.

In a quick rejoinder, Winnie and Raila Odinga Junior took a swipe at the DP and asked him to prepare to be the next Opposition Leader.

In a statement, Winnie, who has witnessed his father lose five presidential elections, said she had gained enough experience to tell how a candidate who has sensed defeat behaves a few days to the election.

“From my experience, ukianza ma pressers, ujue tu uko Opposition (if you start press briefings just know you are in the opposition,” she tweeted.

On his part, Raila Odinga Junior asked William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade to prepare for more painful experiences ahead (as Opposition politicians).

“Opposition is not for the faint-hearted. You need good and heavy meals, lots of water, exercise and a very strong support system,” tweeted Junior.

The two siblings have been part and parcel of Raila’s political journey and hardly shy away from defending or confronting whoever attacks him in public.

They have been strong critics of Ruto since the Jubilee government came to power in 2013.

