Monday, August 22, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has ruled out any possible ceasefire between the ODM leader and President-elect William Ruto.

This is after Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula urged Raila to shake hands with Ruto for the sake of peace and tranquility.

According to Wetangula, a Ruto-Raila truce would help lessen the political tension in the country after the General Election.

But speaking on the matter, Jakakimba said Raila would not be in for such an arrangement.

“Senator Wetangula, Raila is not ready for your ‘Handshake’ request with anyone.

“The Whole Mandate will be his to caretake and steward for Equitable and Just Governance for the Welfare of 50 million Kenyans – constitutionally.

“That moment isn’t remote, it’s both real and nigh,” he said.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9th presidential contest after garnering 50.49% of the total votes cast against Raila’s 48.85%.

However, Raila disputed the results, citing Chebukati’s alleged violation of the law and mismanagement of the polls.

“Chebukati did not entertain any discussions of the results… we know what happened next. Our view in Azimio is clear; the figures announced by Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by a court of law. He acted with gross impunity and total disregard,” Raila said while breaking his silence on the vote outcome.

