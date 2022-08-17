Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 17, 2022 – Kileleshwa MCA-elect, Robert Alai, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being the reason why Azimio One Kenya coalition leader, Raila Odinga, lost to William Ruto in the just concluded presidential election.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Alai said in 2021 he posted a message on social media and warned Raila Odinga against being played by Uhuru through the famous handshake.

Alai claimed that Uhuru and Ruto sat together and agreed to weaken Raila completely and ensure that he never becomes president of Kenya.

He claimed that all the convictions done to Ruto’s supporters were sideshows that were meant to blind Kenyans not to see the game being played.

He also claimed that the war between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was also a sideshow so that they could slow down the process of charging the arrested Ruto’s allies.

Furthermore, Alai had urged ODM to disengage from the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and focus on winning the presidency, which ultimately they didn’t do.

While tweeting, Alai claimed that the video brought him troubles back in 2021 but ultimately they have seen that there were some truths in it.

“This video brought me problems in August 2021 but I think it had lots of truth in it. Anyway, ya Mungu ni mengi. Ya Kuku ni Mayai.” Alai wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday and shared the video.

