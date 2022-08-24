Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has urged Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to do Kenyans a favor by resigning as the commission’s chairperson.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday while meeting ODM officials and supporters while campaigning for ODM Mombasa gubernatorial candidate, Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila said Chebukati should recuse himself from the Kakamega and Mombasa counties gubernatorial elections and the same be overseen by IEBC vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

Raila accused Chebukati of “standing by injustices even as his commissioners deserted him.”

“He should disqualify himself from presiding over Mombasa and Kakamega polls,” Raila said

“I have decided to come here to see you face to face due to the injustices inflicted upon you and Kakamega people. They decided to postpone the polls in the two counties because they were scared.

“But no matter how many times they postpone, we will still win,” Raila Odinga said.

The Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections were postponed on August 8th and will be held on Tuesday next week.

