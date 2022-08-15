Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Kisumu County residents have urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to never set foot in Kisumu city if he is not the fifth President of Kenya.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), in the next one hour, will announce the winner of the just concluded election.

Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, are the two main candidates in the race.

In a video clip that has gone viral, Kisumu residents urged Raila Odinga never to set foot in Kisumu city if he is not the fifth President of Kenya.

The residents also urged Raila Odinga not to claim he has been beaten by DP Ruto because they will hear none of this.

“You should never set foot in Kisumu county if you are not President!,” said one of the residents.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST.