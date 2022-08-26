Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has expressed confidence that he will win his petition in the Supreme Court challenging the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking in Kisumu County on Thursday, Raila who is also the Orange Democratic Movement party leader said his legal team had concrete evidence that would lead to the nullification of the presidential election results.

Raila spoke figuratively about a hunter spearing an antelope, saying the hunted animal will eventually die.

“As I am speaking to you, I can feel the impact of unleashing the spear on the antelope in my arm. With a spear deep in its body, it will not survive,” Raila said.

“I don’t want to go into the details of the evidence we filed, that is before the judges now,” Raila Odinga.

The former Prime Minister moved to the Supreme Court on Monday, citing illegalities and irregularities committed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) when it announced Ruto as the President-elect on August 15th.

